Key Takeaways From Nigerian Breweries’ Pre-AGM 2022

April 9, 2022 107

Nigerian Breweries Plc (a member of the HEINEKEN Group) is the pioneer and largest brewing company in Nigeria. NB recently held its Pre- AGM media briefing in Lagos which was attended by BizWatch Nigeria.

The Nigerian Breweries (NB) has a rich portfolio of 19 high-quality brands (such as Heineken, Desperados, Maltina, Life, Amstel Malta, Gulder, Fayrouz, and Legend) produced from 9 breweries and two malting plants which are distributed nationwide.

Here are the major takeaways from the event

Dividend

The Managing Director of the company, Mr. Hans Essaadi during the event described the 100 percent dividend payout recommendation as clear evidence of the company’s commitment to delivering superior value to its shareholders in terms of dividends.

Financial Year

The company’s 2021 financial year result shows that it recorded net revenue of ₦437.20 billion against the ₦337.01 billion recorded in the previous year.

Essaadi further explained that the improved performance for the year could be attributed to the growth of other income for the financial year, which grew from ₦0.83billion to ₦4.63Billion between the corresponding period in 2020 and the current year.

Profit after tax

A breakdown of the audited results shows that its Profit After Tax (PAT) increased significantly from ₦7.52billion to ₦12.93billion between the just-ended financial year (2021) and the previous year (2020).

Portfolio

The Nigerian Breweries has shown 75 years of strength in Nigeria by building and investing in the nation through its brand portfolio and giving back to the community. The strengths of Nigerian Breweries are the people (customers) and the brand.

The Nigerian Breweries (NB) has a rich portfolio of 19 high-quality brands (such as Heineken, Desperados, Maltina, Life, Amstel Malta, Gulder, Fayrouz, and Legend) produced from 9 breweries and two malting plants which are distributed nationwide.

Challenges

The scarcity, insufficient availability of foreign currency in Nigeria and the war between Ukraine and Russia in a way affected the operations of the company.

While acknowledging the economic situation, the MD said that Nigerian Breweries has the strength and resilience to overcome the challenging times.

Sustainability

The company revealed that through its 75 years in existence, it has empowered Nigerians through various platforms. In 2021, the company launched its first solar panel at the Ibadan factory as a means to reduce its carbon footprint.

Women, teachers and families have been beneficiaries of Nigerian Breweries’ program.