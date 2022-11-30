Kerosene Price Surpasses N1,000 Per Litre – NBS

The average price at which Nigerians purchased kerosene surpassed N1,000 per litre in October 2022. This is according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In its “National Household Kerosene Price Watch” for October, which was cited by BizWatch Nigeria, the average price of kerosene during the month under review was N1, 041.05 per litre, which represented a 9.90% increase when compared to the N947.30 per litre Nigerians bought kerosene in the previous month (September).

“On a year-on-year basis, the average retail price per litre of the product increased by 145.87 per cent from N423.42 recorded in October 2021,” the report read partly.

How Nigerians purchased petrol in October 2022

On state analysis, it was revealed in the NBS report that the highest average price per litre of kerosene in October 2022 was recorded in Cross River at N1,304.17, followed by Enugu at N1,300.00 and Lagos at N1,294.44.

On the other hand, it was disclosed that the lowest price was recorded in Borno at N783.33, followed by Rivers at N804.17 and Bayelsa at N805.67.

The NBS said that analysis by zone showed that the South-East recorded the highest average retail price per litre of Kerosene at N1,191.14, followed by the South-West at N1,142.60.

It said the North-East recorded the lowest average retail price per litre of kerosene at N905.18.

The report added that the average retail price per gallon of kerosene paid by consumers in October 2022 was N3,516.87, indicating an 8.67 per cent increase from N3,236.27 recorded in September 2022.

“On a year-on-year basis, the average price per gallon of kerosene increased by 126.46% from N1,552.96 recorded in October 2021,” the NBS report read further.