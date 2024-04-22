Kenyan Police Apprehend Binance Executive on the Run from Nigeria

In a significant development, the Kenya Police Service has arrested Nadeem Anjarwalla, a Binance executive who had fled Nigeria, with plans underway for his extradition to Nigeria by the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) within the week.

Government insiders, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, confirmed the arrest to our correspondent on Sunday night.

An informed source revealed, “Binance executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla, has been apprehended by the Kenya Police Service and is set to be extradited to Nigeria this week by INTERPOL.”

This development follows The PUNCH’s earlier exclusive report detailing the Federal Government’s efforts to track down Anjarwalla in Kenya after his escape from custody in Nigeria.

Collaborative efforts between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), INTERPOL, the Nigeria Police Force, and the Kenyan Police Service have intensified to facilitate Anjarwalla’s swift extradition.

Previously undisclosed details revealed that Anjarwalla had gone into hiding upon arrival in Kenya after his cover was compromised.

An unnamed official stated, “We have located him. He is in Kenya, and we are coordinating with the authorities to repatriate him to Nigeria. All relevant stakeholders, including the government and security agencies, are working closely with Kenyan authorities and INTERPOL to ensure his return to Nigeria to face the charges against him.”

Meanwhile, EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede, in the agency’s March bulletin titled “EFCC Alert,” affirmed ongoing efforts in collaboration with international partners to bring Anjarwalla to justice.

Olukoyede emphasized the gravity of the charges against Anjarwalla and his associates, highlighting allegations of tax evasion, currency speculation, and money laundering amounting to $35.4 million.

He stated, “The EFCC’s intervention in the prosecution of Binance executives underscores our commitment to safeguarding the integrity of Nigeria’s forex market. The extradition process for Anjarwalla, who remains at large, is progressing with the support of INTERPOL, the FBI, and several governments, including the UK, Northern Ireland, and Kenya.”

As efforts intensify to bring Anjarwalla to justice, these developments underscore the collaborative approach adopted by law enforcement agencies to combat financial crimes and ensure accountability within the financial sector.