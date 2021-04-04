fbpx
Kenya Receives IMF’s Aid Package Of $2.3bn

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYForeignNEWSLETTER

Kenya Receives IMF’s Aid Package Of $2.3bn

April 4, 2021085
Kenya Receives IMF's Aid Package Of $2.3bn

The IMF on Friday approved a $2.34 billion aid package to Kenya to “address the urgent need to reduce debt vulnerabilities,” the institution said in a statement.

The Washington-based development lender said the funds would be spread over 38 months, with an immediate disbursement of about $307.5 million, “usable for budget support.”

“Kenya was hit hard at the onset by the Covid-19 pandemic,” the International Monetary Fund said, highlighting the country’s “forceful policy response” that led to an economic recovery in 2021 after a slight contraction in GDP in 2020.

But the crisis has also exacerbated “pre-existing fiscal vulnerabilities.”

READ ALSO: Top 7 Job Vacancies To Apply For Today

“Kenya’s debt remains sustainable, but it is at high risk of debt distress,” the statement said, adding that “fiscal and balance-of-payments financing needs remain sizable over the medium term.”

Antoinette Sayeh, IMF deputy managing director, called the aid “a strong signal of support and confidence” but noted it is “subject to notable risks, including from uncertainty about the path of the pandemic.”

AFP

About Author

Kenya Receives IMF’s Aid Package Of $2.3bn
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

February 4, 20160107

Trading Resumes Downward Trajectory as NSE Index Drops 0.96%

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Trading Resumes Downward Trajectory as NSE Index Drops 0.96% Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange,NSE, resumed its movement south
Read More
June 10, 20150155

“Nigeria Recorded 24 Mergers, Acquisitions in 2014” – Industry Analyst

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A recent estimate has revealed that Nigeria recorded a total of 24 mergers and acquisitions in 2014, driven largely by the continuing divestments by banks f
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMYINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
December 7, 20150284

Nigeria Spends $9 Million on Importation of Toothbrushes from China

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram China has become Africa’s largest trade partner, and has just promised an impressive $60bn (£40bn) in assistance and loans to boost development of the conti
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.