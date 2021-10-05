Kenya Confirms Bid To Host 2025 Athletics World Championship

October 5, 2021 99

Kenya has on Tuesday confirmed its bid to host the 2025 athletics world championships. If the request is accepted, this would be the first time the event would hold in Africa.

“We formally confirmed our bid to host the global championships on Friday, October 1 which was the deadline set by World Athletics,” Athletics Kenya Chief Jackson Tuwei said.

“We organised two very successful world junior championships at the Kasarani stadium in 2017 and in August 2021, where a number of world records and personal bests were realised,” he said.

Nairobi has hosted both the world under-18 and under-20 world championships in the last four years but faces a string of high-profile rivals, such as Tokyo which hosted the Olympics in July.

“We learnt a lot of lessons in staging both events, and realistically it is our time to bring the biggest event.”

Africa has never hosted the World Athletics (WA) premier showpiece, which was first contested in Helsinki, Finland in 1983.