Ken Saro-Wiwa’s Son Dies of COVID-19

One of Ken Saro-Wiwa’s son identified as Menegian has died of coronavirus as the world battles with the deadly disease.

The deceased was 50 at the time he succumbed to the deadly disease.

The announcement was made by his sister, Noo, via her Facebook page on Thursday, April 16, She wrote: “We said goodbye to my brother, Gian, on Monday. He had COVID-19 combined with underlying health conditions.

“Gian was the smartest and most talented out of all of us: a champion sprinter at school, a poet, an artist, budding engineer, a self-taught guitarist and pianist. But mental health issues limited his life from age 16 onwards.

“I took this photo of him a few months ago before he was hospitalised.

“A kind and beautiful soul, always wanting the best for his family, always praying for our future success while being eternally optimistic about his own. And, of course, always loving his music. He leaves a wonderful son, Louis.