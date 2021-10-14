Ken Nnamani Pays Tinubu Visit, Lauds Him For ‘Assisting Senate To Stop Third Term Bid’

October 14, 2021 99

A former senate president, Ken Nnamani, has lauded a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, for his support in “stopping the third term bid” of ex-President Olusegun.

Nnamani on Monday, paid a courtesy visit to the former Lagos State governor in Lagos, following the Tinubu’s return from the United Kingdom after a medical trip.

Tinubu arrived Nigeria on October 8, after spending more than two months in the UK, after undergoing knee surgery.

While he was in the UK, some notable Nigerian politicians, including President Muhammadu Buhari, paid a visit to the APC leader.

Nnamani during his visit to Tinubu presented his new book — Standing Strong: Legislative Reforms, Third Term and Other Issues of the 5th Senate.

Although Obasanjo has repeatedly denied he was involved in the plan to amend the constitution and grant him a third term in office, Nnamami, in the book, said senators elected on the platform of then-ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were promised automatic tickets in the 2007 elections if they voted in favour of the bid.

According to the former senate president, Tinubu has also been a significant influence in bringing stability to Nigeria.

“Your many contributions to the growth of democracy in Nigeria stand strong. Your role in NADECO and your efforts along with those of others helped in terminating military rule,” Nnamani said, according to a statement by Tunde Rahman, Tinubu’s media aide.

“You helped many times in stabilising the country. You assisted me a lot during my time as senate president and particularly in stopping the third term project of former President Obasanjo.”