Ken Nnamani Eyes APC Takeover Of All South-east State In 2023

A former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, has stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will gain control of the five South-east states in the 2023 general election.

Presently only Imo and Ebonyi States are under the control of the APC

The former Senator who is a member of the APC national caretaker committee representing the south-east, stated that the party’s fortunes will turn around in the region.

He made this known during a zonal stakeholders’ meeting in Enugu on Thursday.

He called on other members to support the party’s effort in achieving more visibility in the region.

Nnamani stated that all stakeholders in the party must get involved to ensure victory for the party in all the states in the region.

He pointed out that the portrayal of the APC as an ant Igbo party remains a challenge that affects the party’s chances of success in the south-east.

He said the APC will not give from to anyone involved in anti-party activities.

Nnamani in August said he was embarrassed by the underachievement of the APC in, his home state, Enugu.

He joined the APC in 2017, having been a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and was Senate President under his former party.