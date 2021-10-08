Kemen, Enobong Ekpeyong Storm Abuja For Verve Life Events

October 8, 2021 76

Abuja city, stand up! Verve is set to raise the roof in your city. Come join your favourite celebrity fitness experts in this thrilling experience of a lifetime at the Verve Life 4.0 fitness and wellness event this Saturday, 9th October 2021 at Bodyline Fitness Center, Ahmadu Bello Way, Abuja.

Celebrity fitness experts, Kemen and Enobong Ekpeyong will be on the ground to facilitate various transformational body workout sessions. The event promises to be explosive as it will be filled with lots of fun, music and dance as well as Masterclasses on boxing and yoga among others.

Verve Life is a wellness and fitness annual event helping Nigeria fitness enthusiasts to keep fit and live healthy lifestyles. The Verve Life satellite events have been hosted at select centres across the country to give fitness enthusiasts outside Lagos the opportunity to participate.

Tomi Ogunlesi, Group Head, Brands and Communications, Interswitch Group said that residents of Abuja and its environs should expect nothing compared to what they have witnessed before as the firm is coming with loads of surprises.

He said “The Verve Life 4.0 satellite events have been successfully hosted at four locations; Asaba, Port Harcourt, Lagos and Ibadan. The Abuja event is the last of satellite event before the grand finale. The previous events have been mind-blowing, we assure you that the Abuja event will be no less, rather it promises to be more electrifying and invigorating”.

“We are committed to delivering a top-notch event in Abuja; hence we urge fitness enthusiasts to plan to attend and enjoy the activities lined up for them”.

The Verve Life 4.0 event have left a trail of excited participants raving and gushing about their incredible experiences across the country. Participants at earlier satellite events in Asaba, Port Harcourt, Lagos and Ibadan, have asked the promoters of Verve Life to hold this more often than once in a year.

The forthcoming event in Abuja is for 7:00am at the Bodyline Fitness Center, Ahmadu Bello Way, on Saturday, October 9, 2021. It is absolutely free and you don’t want to miss it.

After the Verve Life satellite events themed ‘Verve Life Is Coming to Your City!’ ends with the Abuja event, the Verve Life 4.0 grand finale will hold on Saturday, 6th November 2021 at The Landmark Centre in Lagos.

To register to attend the Verve Life 4.0 grand finale, visit https://www.myverveworld.com/life/. It is completely free.