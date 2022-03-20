fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Kebbi Govt Approves ₦556m Severance Gratuity To Ex-Councillors, LG Chairmen

March 20, 20220312
Kebbi Govt Approves ₦556m Severance Gratuity To Ex-Councillors, LG Chairmen

The Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu has approved the payment of over ₦556 million consolation payment to former local government chairmen and councillors in the state.

Alhaji Hassan Muhammad-Shalla, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for Kebbi State made this known via a statement on Saturday.

The Commissioner said, “His Excellency, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has graciously approved the sum of ₦556,010,639.59k for payment of severance gratuity to former Local Government Chairmen and Councillors in the state.”

According to him, the payments are for all categories of former local government councils that served from 2004 to 2007, 2008 to 2011, 2012 to 2015, 2017 to 2019 and 2019 to 2021.

“The payments are to cover all those who have not been paid, irrespective of any political party affiliation.

“All incumbent executive chairmen of the 21 local government councils are directed to commence preparations to effect the payment of gratuity to beneficiaries with immediate effect,” he said.

#IWD2022: Top 7 Solutions To Gender Bias

About Author

Kebbi Govt Approves ₦556m Severance Gratuity To Ex-Councillors, LG Chairmen
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

October 1, 20140190

“I’m Not Desperate For APC’s 2015 Presidential Ticket “- Buhari

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress and the former Head of State, General Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, addressed claims that he was desperate to be t
Read More
[ MAIN ]NEWSREAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION
March 4, 20130345

NDIC, Union Bank, Others In Fresh Battle Over Fortune Towers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Amidst multiple litigations over one of the impressive and imposing buildings in Victoria Island, Lagos, popularly known as Fortune Towers, controversy has
Read More
October 14, 20130237

President Jonathan Reappoints Bello Mahmud as CAC RG

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Goodluck Jonathan has approved a recommendation by the Minister of Trade and Investment, Olusegun Aganga, for the reappointment of Bello Mahmud as
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.