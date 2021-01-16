Kebbi Governor Approves N2.4bn For Constituency Projects

January 16, 2021 9

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu, has approved the sum of N2.4bn for the execution of constituency projects in the state.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Nura Kangiwa, while speaking to reporters on Friday.

According to him, the projects will be executed in all the 21 local government areas.

He said the projects would be executed under various ministries, departments, and agencies as part of the policy of his administration to ensure the state residents get dividends of democracy.

Kangiwa explained that Bagudu had mandated members of the State House of Assembly to identify important projects.

These projects will then be submitted to appropriate ministries for his approval, he added.

According to him, the Ministry of Water Resources and Rural Development will execute projects worth N732.6m for the provision of water and electricity.

Kangiwa said N499.4m would be expended on new water projects and renovation of existing water facilities including procurement of new transformers.

He added N234m would be spent on the rehabilitation of existing ones.

The commissioner explained that N4m had been earmarked for the renovation of earth dams.