Kebbi Abduction: “Security Personnel Are Not Enough To Fight Insecurity” – Abdullahi

June 21, 20210263
Yahaya Abdullahi, the Senator Representing Kebbi North said the number of security personnel, especially policemen in Nigeria, are not enough to fight the level of insecurity the country is facing.

Addressing the issue on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Abdullahi blamed poor security arrangement in the country for the Kebbi School abduction.

According to him, in the entire nation, there are only 350,000 policemen and a good solution would be to allow more community policing.

“What we are saying is that the troops on the ground in the security architecture of this country are terribly inadequate so we have to sit down and rebuild the security architecture in such a way that we allow local communities to do community policing so that we can have enough men on the ground for any mass attack,” he said.

“If there were enough men on the ground like about 100 well-armed policemen, this kind of thing would not be happening”.

Abdullahi believes that “banditry in the country has become a recurring decimal and we should not look at it as something that is just happening today”.

“These things have their roots in the very serious security architecture that we inherited over a long period of time. We have to look at these issues from a historical perspective,” he added.

