Katsina PDP Youth Organize Catapult Training To Fight Bandits

Katsina PDP Youths Organize Catapult Training To Fight Bandits

July 7, 2021084
Katsina State Youths have organised a training on the use of catapults to fight against attacks by bandits in the state.

Recall that there have been several attacks by bandits on communities across states in the north, leading to abductions and killings, with the abduction at Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna State been the latest.

The youths, who identified themselves as members of the Katsina State’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) social media organisation, said the training was organised to defend residents against bandits’ activities.

The training exercise was named ‘Operation Catapult Shoot’.

The youths were said to have acquired the catapults following the recent advice of the state government for residents to take proactive action against bandits.

The Chairman of the PDP social media organisation in the state, Nuraddeen Adam said the youths decided to embark on the training to protect themselves.

Catapults were also distributed to participants during the exercise.

