Katsina Gov Issues Immediate Employment For 32 First-class Graduates

February 13, 2022 158

Aminu Masari, the Governor of Katsina State has ordered immediate employment for 32 indigenes of the state that graduated with first-class degrees from different higher institutions of learning in the country.

This follows the fulfilment of the recent promise made by the governor during the convocation ceremony of Umaru Musa Ƴar’adua University, Katsina State.

The graduates were employed based on their qualifications across various cadres of ministries, departments and agencies in the state.

In a statement signed and issued by the Permanent Secretary, Administration, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the State, Usman Isiyaku, graduates were advised to contact the Director of Human Resources in the office of the Head of Civil Service for guidance on service entrance procedures and documentation.