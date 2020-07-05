Kanye West Announces Plan to Joni US Presidential Race

American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent challenge to Trump and his presumptive Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” West wrote in a Twitter post, adding an American flag emoji and the hashtag “#2020VISION.”

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

The election is scheduled for November 3. There were no prior indications that West has filed any official paperwork to appear on state election ballots.

The deadline to add independent candidates to the ballot has not yet passed in many states. West and his equally famous wife Kim Kardashian West have visited Trump in the White House. Elon Musk , the chief executive of electric-car maker Tesla, endorsed West’s Twitter post: “You have my full support!” he wrote.

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

Kim Kardashian West tweeted his announcement with an emoji of the American flag.

Source: Global News