October 21, 2021098
Kanu’s Trial: DSS's Locking out Of Lawyers Sparks Protest In Front Of Court

Several lawyers who were at the federal high court in Abuja protested in front of the court over being locked out by security agents on Thursday.

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), officers of the Nigerian Police Force were placed to guard every entrance to the court, as well as the streets leading to the court building due to the trial of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu, whose charges was amended to a seven-count charge bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism preferred against him by the federal government pleaded not guilty during his re-arraignment in court on Thursday.

Some of the lawyers who expressed their displeasure over the lock-out by the security operatives claimed to be part of the defendant’s legal team, while others said they were in court to handle cases of other litigants.

Nnamdi Kanu’s legal counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, stated that the government had the intention of isolating his client in court.

The lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor and Ejimakor were later granted access into the courtroom.

Defendants who were brought from prison to attend their trial were also locked out.

Journalists were not allowed into the courtroom.

Representatives of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, an Igbo socio-cultural group, were in court to witness the trial.

A former governor of Anambra state, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, was part of the representatives of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

