Kano State to Unveil Modern Integrated Transportation System

Kano State government says it has concluded plans to introduce a modern integrated transportation system in Kano metropolis.

The State Commissioner for Works and infrastructure, Engineer Mu’azu Magaji, said the proposal was in line with Governor Ganduje’s vision and determination to transform Kano city into a world-class city that will be conducive, functional and attractive to investors from around the world.

Magaji, in a media chat, said, “At the moment, his Excellency has approved the design and the integration of all transport projects going in Kano.”

“You may recall that there was a plan of a light rail which would cost about N1.8billion, and the loan generated controversy in Kano which led to the suspension of the project. Now we have redesigned that rail and re-scope it to become smaller, fit for purpose, so that it can work side by side with the bus transit scheme, that’s the BRT,” he said.

The commissioner added that apart from the integration of the light rail and the BRT, the plan also includes the development of seven terminals across the suburb of the city.

“Basically, every 10 kilometers outside Kano along Zaria road, Hadejia Road, Maiduguri road, Katsina road, Gwarzo road and the rest, there will a terminal outside the city which is located at a very critical point where the major entry point into the city is,” he said.

He added that between the 10 kilometers and the rail terminal would be the BRT operations and there would be modern bus stops along the way, explaining that there would be an interchange where people and vehicles would interact within the city center.

“There will be modern ticketing, it will be cheaper, it will clean the city, introduce modernity and the routes will be demarcated to ensure that there is order on the road. And in the next two years, Kano will have a modern transport system as you see in the modern cities across the world,” the Commissioner said.

He said the metro train line which was earlier projected to cost 1.8billion naira has been reduced to 700million naira after the redesign.

