Kano State Govt. Releases Emergency Hotlines for Monitoring Coronavirus

The government of Kano state has rolled out emergency hotlines for monitoring and for the public to contact health experts should they suspect someone with signs and symptoms of the Coronavirus spreading across the globe.

Nigeria recorded an index case of the dreaded disease in Lagos State Southern Nigeria on 27 February 2020, when an Italian on a return journey to the country tested positive.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said that the state has put in place surveillance and emergency response measures to tackle an outbreak of any communicable disease, of which the Coronavirus is one.

Governor Ganduje urged citizens to make use of the emergency lines if they notice any challenge related to the sickness.

He said the government has provided emergency hotlines for citizens to call if they feel unwell or suspect a case of the coronavirus anywhere across the state.

The emergency lines are:

Dr. Imam Bello, Director of Public Health and Disease Control, 08050303343; Dr. Bashir Muhammad, State Epidemiologist/Incident Manager, Emergency Operation Centre, EOC, 08099973292

Sulaiman Ilyasu, State Disease Surveillance, and Notification Officer, SDSNO, 08039704476.

Others are:

State Coordinator, World Health Organisation, WHO, Kano 08037038597 and Dr. Sharif Yahaya Musa, Director Disease Control and Epidemiology

The government of Kano state in a statement released on Saturday appealed to the public to follow precautionary measures recommended by the Ministry of Health and other relevant government agencies.

The measures are contained in the statement signed and released by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba.

Source: VON