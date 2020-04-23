Kano State Govt. Relaxes Curfew ahead of Ramadan Fasting Period

Kano state government has relaxed the ongoing lockdown from 6 am to-12pm Thursday, to pave way for people to stockpile foodstuff and other items in preparation for the Ramadan fasting period.

Deputy Governor, Dr. Nasiru Gawuna, who is also the Chairman COVID-19 Taskforce Committee in the state, at the maiden edition of the committee’s daily briefing said “in view of preparation for the Ramadan period, the state governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has relaxed the ongoing lockdown.

“The state government has relaxed the ongoing lockdown, from 6 am-12 pm on Thursday, to enable people to buy necessary foodstuff and other items needed for Ramadan period which would commence on Friday,” he said.

He, however, said the lockdown will continue from Friday.

Kano state government had in the past seven days locked down the ancient commercial city when it recorded the index case of the COVID-19.

Source: VON