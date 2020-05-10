Kano State Government, Rice Processors Agree to Sell 50kg bag at ₦16,000.

Kano state government has reached an agreement with Rice Processors Association of Nigeria to sell a 50KG bag at N16,000.

The agreement was negotiated and signed on behalf of the state government by the state’s Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission after a meeting with the leadership of the Rice Processors Association of Nigeria, Kano branch.

The Chairmanship of RIPAN Muhammed Abubakar Maifata said under the agreement the Association would supply 30 trucks of rice weekly to designated stores at N15,500 per bag to be sold not more than N16,000 per bag.

“The deal made it mandatory for the would-be customer to acquire not more than 2 bags at the designated centres,” said Maifata.

The Association Chairman also appealed to the Commission Chairman to mediate in the reopening of a rice mill recently shut by the state government to enhance the supply of the products.

The commission Chairman, Barr. Muhuyi Magaji Rimigado said the meeting was not to infringe on the rights of the rice processors but for better understanding of conducive business atmosphere for the buyers and the sellers.

He explained that all the efforts are geared towards ensuring that customers get value for their money so that hoarding of essential commodities become a thing of the past in the state.

Amidst Ramadan fasting and COVID-19 Lockdown price of the Rice commodity skyrocketed in the ancient city of Kano with consumers raising concerns.

Source: VON