Kano State Government Plans House to House Testing For COVID-19

Kano State Governor, Dr. Umar Ganduje said the state government is planning house to house testing for the COVID-19 cases to ensure adequate coverage of the state as the spread of the disease enters community transmission.

Ganduje stated this while receiving the donation of five ambulances, 20 Hilux vehicles and N2 billing naira from the BAU Foundation at the government house, Kano.

He said the facilities donated by BUA, including the 400 daily capacity testing Lab donated by Dangote on Sunday will widen the scope of fighting the COVID-19 disease in the state.

“Kano is also considering house-to-house collection of samples to ensure that residents are adequately tested against the Coronavirus.”

“Plans have been concluded to open 100 collection centres within the eight metropolitan Local Government Areas, while the 36 other Local Government Areas will get one Collection Centre each.”

“This will certainly improve our efforts in testing more people for the virus as transportation is made easy by the provisioning of the Ambulances and vehicle, “said Ganduje.

Former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Idi Hong who represented the chairman of BUA Group said “the Foundation would make the N2 billion available once a COVID-19 related project that the money would be spent on is identified.”

He said the chairman of BUA is committed to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and would be willing to make more donations.

The Coordinator (Technical) Kano COVID-19 Task Force, Dr. Tijjani Hussaini said, “we are witnessing a special moment in Kano today. A moment that will aid us do the work even better.

“These vehicles will facilitate our work for contact tracing and evacuation of patients, and other follow-ups.”

“Other good spirited individuals should borrow a leaf from Dangote and Abdulsamad to help Kano overcome this trying times occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Ganduje also received donations from the Flour Mills of Nigeria PLC, which donated​ N5000 Test Kits and the sum of N1 billion through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), promising to send ventilators to Kano state Government by next week.

Cartons of hand sanitizers produced by the Chemistry Department of the Nigeria Defence Academy were equally received by the State Governor.

Source: VON