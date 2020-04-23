Kano State Government Deports Over 400 Almajiris To Katsina

Katsina State Government on Wednesday received over 400 Almajiris indigenes of the state who were deported by the Kano State Government.

They were received at the Katsina/Kano border axis at Gidan Mutum Daya by the Secretary to the Government of the state, Mustapha Inuwa.

Inuwa explained that the Almajiris were sent from 23 Local Government Areas in Katsina to seek Islamic knowledge in Kano State, several years back.

He also noted that Katsina State Government had already closed down both Islamiyya and Local Qur’anic Schools otherwise known as ‘Tsangaya’ and returned all Almajiris to their parents to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

The Executive Secretary of State Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA), Dr Shamaudden Yahaya who was also on ground to receive the Almajiris said they have been assessed medically and certified free from a temperature above 37.2.

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had earlier signed the Kano State Infectious Diseases Regulation Law 2020, to allow him to deport Almajiris who are non-indigenes of the state.

The governor disclosed the development of the new regulation over the weekend when he received a situation report from the State’s Task Force on COVID-19 and the fundraising committee at the Government House in Kano.

Source: Channels TV