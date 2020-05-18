Kano State Government Cuts Salaries of Political Office Holders by 50 percent

Kano state governor, Dr. Umar Ganduje has slashed salaries of all political office holders in the state by 50%, with immediate effect from this month of May.

The directive was contained in a statement issued by Abba Anwar, the Chief Press secretary to the Governor.

Ganduje in the statement said the development was occasioned by the shortfall from the federation account accruing to the state and decline in the internally generated revenue (IGR) because of COVID-19 challenges.

“Due to shortfall of the price of Oil in the global market which affects world economy and eventually causes a serious shortfall in the federation account for states, the state slashes the salary of all political office holders by 50 percent.”

“There is also a serious set back in the IGR, due to COVID-19 pandemic challenges. Whereas almost all companies in the state are no longer in operation due to lockdown. So also other areas where the state gets revenue, are no longer operational. This also is another reason for giving political office holders half salary.’” said Ganduje.

Those to be affected are: the Governor and his Deputy, all Commissioners, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants among others.

At the local government level, those affected are Chairmen, Deputy Chairmen, Elected Councillors, Supervisory Councillors, Advisers and Secretaries of Local Governments,’’ said the statement.