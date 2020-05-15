Kano State Government Begins Distribution of COVID-19 Palliatives

Kano State Government has commenced the distribution of the COVID-19 palliatives given by the Federal Government to cushion effects of the lockdown on the poor.

The Chairman of the State COVID-19 fundraising committee and Vice-Chancellor Bayero University, Kano Professor Muhammad Yahuza Bello disclosed this during a press briefing to update the public on their activities.

Professor Yahuza said the state Governor Dr. Umar Ganduje directed the Committee to distribute the 139 truckloads of grains given to Kano by the Federal Government.

“The items contained in the Federal Government palliatives include 6000 bags of 50kg rice, 42, 600 bags of Maize, 17, 400 bags of sorghum and 17, 400 bags of millet, including 2000 Jerry cans of 20 liters of vegetable oil,” said Prof. Yahuza.

He said the committee will rely heavily on Federal Government’s donations and state support in the second phase of the palliative distribution.

He said due to the paucity of funds the committee gave palliative to only 50 thousand households out of the targeted 300 thousand in the state in the first phase, stressing that the donation from the Federal Government will enable the committee to reach more households as the second phase begins.

“We have catagorised the beneficiaries of the palliatives into three: the first set of 30% are going to receive 25 KG of rice, 4 litres of oil and 2 thousand Naira each.

“The second set of 40% are going to receive 25 KG of Maize, 25 KG of Millets, 4 litres of oil and two thousand Naira each, while the last set of 30% will receive 25 KG of Guinea Corn, 25 KG of Millets, 4 litres of oil and 2 thousand Naira,” Prof. Yahuza explained.

He commended the Federal Government for increasing the truckload of grains to 139 trucks instead of 110 trucks earlier announced.

The Federal Government has been releasing foodstuff to states across the nation from its strategic food security banks to cushion effects of the COVID-19 on the people.

Source: VON