Kano State Government Appoints Alhaji Kabir Inuwa as Emir of Rano

The Kano State Government has appointed Alhaji Muhammad Kabir as the New Emir of the Rano Emirate.

The appointment was announced on Tuesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji.

According to him, Emir Kabiru was selected out of three candidates submitted.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has urged the new emir to continue to discharge his duties in accordance with tradition.

The appointment comes days after the passing of the former Emir, Tafida Abubakar-Ila.

Abubakar-Ila died at a hospital in Kano on Saturday, almost one year after the state government created four new Emirate Councils and made him a first-class emir in Rano.

A member of the House of Representatives and Turakin Rano, Alhassan Rurum, confirmed the death of the emir.

The lawmakers said he died at a hospital after a brief illness.

He is survived by 17 children and two wives.

