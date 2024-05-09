Kano State Gives N5Billion For Pension, Gratuity

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has mandated the release of N5 billion to be used for the second pension and gratuity installment to be paid to retired employees in the state.

During the 14th Kano State Executive Council meeting, which took place in the Government House’s Council Chamber on Wednesday, Yusuf issued the instruction in Kano.

He stated, “It is important to remember that the government paid out N6 billion last year to settle unpaid claims for thousands of retirees who had not received their benefits during the preceding eight years of the most recent administration.” The governor emphasized that the payments were intended to uplift and sustain the quality of life for pensioners.

He claimed that many people have waited for years to receive their just compensation in spite of their dedicated service to the state during their working years.

“We are dedicated to ensuring the well-being of civil servants and retirees in the state,” the governor said.

Yusuf also said there were plans to clear drainages in the metropolis in anticipation of the rainy season and urged interim management officers of local governments to make similar arrangements. The governor said that a high-powered committee, led by his deputy has been established to oversee the clearing of drainages across all 44 Local Government Areas to prevent flooding during the rainy season.

He urged the people of the state to be patient as the government was working to address the challenges of water scarcity in the state.

“We are seriously working on this despite facing mechanical issues and inconsistent power supply which hinder the smooth operation of the state water board’’, he said.

Yusuf expressed gratitude to the people of the state for their support toward his administration. The governor assured of his commitment to fulfilling his campaign promises to enhance the prosperity and well-being of citizens.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Abubakar Yusuf, presented an Award of Excellence to the governor given to him by the National Association of Community Health Practitioners of Nigeria in recognition of his efforts to improve the sector.