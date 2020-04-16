Kano State Documents First Coronavirus Death

Kano State Ministry for Health on its verified official tweeter handle announced that as at “Wednesday, 15th April 2020, 11:55 pm, one death of COVID-19 has been recorded.”

The confirmed cases of the disease in the state have also risen to 21.

A total number of sixty-one suspected cases have been isolated in the state for further investigation.

The index case of the disease in the state was recorded six days ago when a former Ambassador tested positive for the COVID-19 disease.

Governor of Kano state, Dr. Umar Ganduje ordered a total lockdown of the state which begun on Thursday by 10 pm Local time.

Kano is the most populous state in Nigeria according to a 2006 national census.

