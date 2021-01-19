Kano State Bans Viewing Activities, Event Centres, Extends Remote Work

January 19, 2021 21

Following an increase in new cases of COVID-19, the Kano state government on Monday announced imposed a fresh ban on the activities of viewing and event centres across the state.

Muhammad Garba, the State Commissioner for Information, in a statement, said the measure was part of the decision at a stakeholders meeting held at the Africa House, Kano.

He said all civil servants in the state have also been directed to stay at home pending further instruction.

Garba, however, explained that workers on essential services such as the healthcare service providers, fire service, water board, teaching staff, security guards and the media are exempted from the ban.

The commissioner reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working with relevant stakeholders that included the Ulama, Islamic instructors, to ensuring compliance with the COVID-19 Protocols.

Garba’s statement also warned that security agents who were part of the stakeholders’ meeting would not hesitate to take stern measures to ensure compliance with the directive.

On Monday, BizWatch Nigeria reported that Nigeria recorded 1,617 new cases of COVID-19 and Kano state recorded 26 new cases of COVID-19.

In total, the state has reported 2,617 cases of the novel coronavirus with over 70 deaths.