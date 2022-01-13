fbpx

Kano State Approves N500m Funding For World Bank Climate Project

January 13, 2022086
Kano Govt Approves ₦500m For World Bank-Assisted Project

The Kano State Executive Council has approved N500m as counterpart funding for the implementation of a six-year World Bank-assisted project, tagged ‘Agro Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes’.

The Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, released this while informing on the outcome of the council meeting on Wednesday.

He said the project was for the purpose of increasing the adoption of climate resilience landscape management practices and enhance livelihood in targeted arid and semi-arid watersheds in northern Nigeria.

Muhammad Garba also said that the council also approved the extension of the health programme Memorandum of Understanding between the state government, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Aliko Dangote Foundation.

According to Garba, the process which followed the significant progress achieved in the programme, is aimed at improving routine immunisation services in the state with focus on creating vaccine availability at service delivery points.

He also announced that the council has given approval for an MoU between the state government and Medina Academy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the physical training of 5,000 teachers at Madina, students’ courses and establishment of virtual classes.

He also stated that the state government would be providing return air tickets, visas, training allowance to the first batch of 50 teachers that would attend the intensive training.

The commissioner added that approval has been given by the council for the release of N94.9m to ensure the settlement of rent stores and garages in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for 2020 and 2021.

Solar Adoption In Nigeria Is A Socioeconomic Game Changer – BCG
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

