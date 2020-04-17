Kano Police Advises Residents To Adhere To Stay At Home Order

The Kano Command of the Nigeria Police Force has urged citizens in the state to strictly obey the total lockdown order given by the state government to stop the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

The total lockdown order on the state commenced at 10 pm Thursday night.

The command in a statement signed by its spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna said the lockdown of Kano is total as all markets would remain closed and public gatherings are banned from Thursday night till next Wednesday.

Haruna said that only people on essential services will be allowed free movement and access to designated areas, as roaming around would not be tolerated.

He said security operatives have been deployed across the state to enforce compliance.

‘’In line with the directives of Kano State Government on total lockdown of the State for seven (7) days starting from Thursday 16th April 2020 by 10:00 pm, in order to curb the spread of Corona-Virus, the Commissioner of Police Kano State Command, CP Habu A. Sani, psc enjoined the good people of the State to adhere to the lockdown orders.”

‘’Adequate deployments of policemen and other security agencies have been done at various locations in the State to ensure compliance,’’ said the statement,”

The Command urged the people to continue cooperating with the Police and other security agencies and in case of emergency, the Command should be contacted via the following phone numbers:- 08032419754, 08123821575 and 09029292926.

Source: VON