Kano, PH, Enugu Airports to Resume International Flights Before December 25 – FG

Hadi Sirika the Minister of Aviation on Tuesday announced the decision of the Federal Government to resume international operations from Kano, Port-Harcourt and Enugu Airports before Christmas celebrations.

Sirika confirmed the development in a statement issued by Mr James Odaudu, the ministry’s Director, Public Affairs, in Lagos.

“All international airports in the country may resume international flights before the end of the year, as the ministry is working with the Federal Ministry of Health.

“The ministry is also working with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and other relevant bodies to ensure that the airports meet all the safety and health requirements and protocols.

The international airports that have not been cleared to resume operations are the Port Harcourt airport, the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport and the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu.

Sirika said that all hands are on deck to ensure that all logistic and policy necessities would be put in place to address the difficulties encountered by international travellers, especially with the incoming festive period.

The minister expressed satisfaction over the understanding and cooperation of aviation stakeholders in ensuring the smooth reopening of the nation’s airspace.

BizWatch recounts that Sirika said the federal government had lifted the flight ban on Lufthansa, KLM and Air France. The minister added that Qatar Airways had also been granted approval to start operations at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

“This follows the approval of their respective flight plans and schedules submitted to the Ministry.

“In granting the approvals, the ministry has emphasised the need for airlines operating in the country to employ international best practices in handling Nigerian passengers.

“This is because the government will not tolerate any form of maltreatment of its citizens by any airline,’’ he said.