fbpx
Kano-Maradi Rail To Gulp $1.9bn – Amaechi

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS

Kano-Maradi Rail To Gulp $1.9bn – Amaechi

February 8, 2021020
Kano-Maradi Rail To Gulp $1.9bn - Amaechi

The Kano-Maradi (Niger Republic) rail project will gulp $1.9bn. The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi made the disclosure on Sunday.

“The project is going to cost us $1.9bn and we will source it from mostly Europe,” the Minister while responding to questions during Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

The minister noted that the country is yet to secure the funds, stressing that “we are about concluding.”

On how long it will take the country to repay the loan, the 58-year-old explained that it is not within the jurisdiction of his ministry but noted that the railway project will commence on Tuesday.

“That is the responsibility of the Ministry of Finance. When we would pay; what are the terms of agreement for the loan and all that would be the responsibility of the Ministry of Finance,” the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain added.

READ ALSO: Kingsley Moghalu Criticizes CBN’s Cryptocurrencies Ban

“So, that question can be directed to the Minister for Finance. For us in Transportation, our job is to work with the Ministry of Finance to procure the loan and commence construction and we think we would commence construction on Tuesday.”

READ ALSO: Energy Sector Dropped By 37% In 2020

He explained that the project will open up the country to more investment, arguing that it is for the best interest of Nigeria for the Kano-Maradi railway to be constructed.

“The interest is national; the interest is about Nigeria. The Maradi terminal is just 20 kilometres away from Nigeria; just 20 kilometres. So, there is no huge investment like Nigerians are thinking,” Amaechi said.

The Minister who also spoke about politics in the country, dismissed suggestions that he is being touted as the next president, noting that only God knows Nigeria’s next leader.

“I am still the Minister for Transportation and only God can tell who will be the President of Nigeria in 2023,” he added.

About Author

Kano-Maradi Rail To Gulp $1.9bn – Amaechi
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Aliko Dangote 2019 General ElectionsCOVER
December 29, 2018087

Dangote Not Part of APC Presidential Campaign Council – Femi Adesina

The Presidency yesterday night clarified the status of the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, named under the sub-head (Advisory Members) in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presiden
Read More
June 13, 2014041

US Gives Conditions Of Entry On Nigerian Vessels

The United States government yesterday imposed “Conditions of Entry (COE)’’ on vessels originating or calling from Nigerian ports. The US mission in Nigeria said in a statement that it was henceforth,
Read More
Dollar COVERFOREXNEWSLETTER
February 8, 2017042

Dollar Recovers Against Major Currencies

The US Dollar, on Tuesday, February 7, saw a recovery against the major currencies in late Asian trade, with prices on pace to deliver the largest advance in three weeks. The move tracked a jump in fr
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon