Kano-Maradi Rail Contractor Moves To Site

The contractor saddled with the construction of the 2,854 kilometres Kano to Maradi Rail track, Allott Consulting Nigeria Limited, has moved to the site.

The company made this known on Tuesday at a stakeholders’ engagement workshop held in Kano State.

The Managing Director of the consulting firm, Attahiru Usman, said an environmental and social impact assessment of the project estimated to cost $1.9 billion had started.

According to him, the routes selected are located in western Kano, linking Lagos and Niger-Nguru, which will also link the northern states to the eastern part of the country.

The firm also said the rail track would link with the airport and from there to Danbatta, adjacent to the main road, which would also link Daura, the hometown of the President, via Kazaure, then to Jibiya.

Usman appealed to communities that would be displaced by the project to communicate their challenges to the appropriate authority.

While promising that the affected communities would be adequately compensated, he urged the leadership of the communities to cooperate with the construction firm when the project starts.

He called on the contractors, Mota – Engil Nigeria, to ensure that all international and local environmental regulations are complied with to ensure sustainable development that will improve the quality of life of the good people of Kano and beyond.