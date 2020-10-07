Kano Local Government Elections: Ganduje Urges INEC to Remain Neutral

October 7, 2020 34

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has asked the State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) to be neutral in the forthcoming local government elections slated for early 2021.

This call was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar.

According to the statement, the governor made the demand during the swearing-in of the newly screened and appointed Commissioners of the electoral umpire, during the State Executive Council meeting.

He gave the assurance that nobody would interfere in the operations of the Commission before, during or after the election coming up soon.

“As our Electoral Commission is bracing up for the local government election coming up early next year, we resolved to make the Commission complete for immediate operation,” he said.

“We have the remaining of only one Commissioner now, who will also be screened by the State House of Assembly. We all believe that KANSIEC must be complete for good and smooth operation.

“Even though you are appointed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, but when it comes to work, don’t be partisan. You have to, in fact, you must maintain neutrality in whatever you are doing.”

The newly appointed and sworn-in Commissioners are Ahmad Rufa’i Yalwa, Idris Haruna Geza, and A’isha Abubakar Bichi.

He also charged them to be diligent and transparent in their official engagements, stressing “You should do everything possible to make sure that you remain as independent as your name suggests.”

Source: Channels TV