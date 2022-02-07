fbpx

Kano Govt To Review Retirement Age For Teachers, Increase Salary

February 7, 2022032
Kano State Executive Council through its approved plans is set to review and harmonisation the retirement age for teachers with an appointed committee to draft the documents for the actualisation of the exercise.

Muhammed Garba, the state’s Commissioner for Information made this known via a statement on Sunday.

The exercise would require an increase in salaries and other emoluments of teachers that were not prepared for in the 2021 budget.

It added that in spite of not being provided for in the budget, there was a need to allow the commencement of the new policy to be effective from last month.

Garba also said the committee was mandated to constitute the necessary cause for action, towards the implementation of the initiative to boost the education sector in the state.

The commissioner revealed that the committee will also review the scheme and condition of service of teachers to accommodate the new retirement age.

With the new proposal, teachers’ retirement age will increase from 35 service years and 60 years of age to 40 years of service and 65 years of age respectively.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

