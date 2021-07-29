fbpx

Kano Govt. Debunks Rumour Of Driving Ban On Women

July 29, 20210107
Kano State Government has on Thursday, debunked a rumour that trended on social media platforms, about an alleged plan by the government to ban women from driving automobiles regardless of their faith.

Malam Muhammad Garba, the State Commissioner for Information who made the clarification in a press statement, issued on Thursday, said the government had at no time contemplated on the matter.

He said the story, which could not be traced to any credible source, was nothing but the imaginary thinking of the authors.

“The trending story lacks any credibility and that is why it is wholly attributed to a source that cannot be substantiated,” it added.

Malam Garba stressed that, if at all there was such a plan, the state government does not have to be involved in any secretive meeting to decide on a critical issue that has to do with its teeming populace.

Furthermore, the commissioner noted that Saudi Arabia, which for decades had laws that sanctioned women from driving, however, lifted the ban in 2018.

“It was interesting that some of the scholars quoted to have backed the alleged ban have already dissociated themselves from the report,” he added.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

