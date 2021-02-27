Kano Govt Closes 10 Boarding Schools Over Insecurity

February 27, 2021 22

Kano State has ordered the immediate closure of 10 boarding schools located at the outskirt of the state following the Abduction of over 300 schoolgirls in neighbouring Zamfara State.

A statement signed on Friday by Muhammad Sunusi Kiru, the state Commissioner of Education said some of the affected schools are Mariana Sule Science College Gaya, Girls Secondary School Kachacko, among others.

“This decision is part of our resolve to protect our children from any unforeseen circumstances.”

Meanwhile, Mr Kiru urged parents to bear with the state government over the painful decision, saying it is for the good of the children.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Women Face Constraints In Starting Businesses, Pension, Others

He said schools will resume once the security situation is brought under control.