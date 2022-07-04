Kano Govt Approves ₦33m As Allowance For Kano Students In France

Abdullahi Ganduje, the Governor of Kano State has approved an upkeep allowance of ₦33 million that will be paid to post-graduate students from Kano state who are currently studying in France.

The approval of the allowance was announced by Dr Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, the Commissioner for Higher Education on Sunday.

The Commissioner said that the approved allowance is a part of the counter-part funding under the France–Kano State Government Scholarship Scheme.

“It would be recalled that in line with the government’s numerous strive for improving the quality and standard of Higher Education in the State, the governor on behalf of the State had signed a bilateral agreement, with the Government of France to train scholars from Kano in French Universities,” the statement said.

“These scholars are in reputable and world-class universities, with special interests in Science and Technology.”

Through this scheme, hundreds of scholars drawn from institutions of higher learning in the State had completed and acquired Masters and PhD degrees, just as many others are on the final lap of completing their programmes.