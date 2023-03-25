Kano Gov-Elect Vows To Reinstate Free Education, Healthcare

Kano Governor-elect Abba Yusuf has promised to bring back the Kwankwasiyya free education and healthcare schemes once he takes office.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa, the Governor-elect emphasized the critical importance of addressing basic government responsibilities such as potable water, basic education, and quality healthcare.

“The outgoing administration claimed to have committed huge sums of taxpayers’ money to provide basic water, yet households in Kano are still struggling to access safe drinking water in the 21st century,” said Dawakin-Tofa.

“The incoming government is committed to fixing this and will uphold the Kwankwasiyya philosophy with a wider scope of free education at primary and secondary levels involving the provision of school uniforms, learning materials, meals, conducive environments, paying SSCE fees for students, training, and motivation for teachers to impart good quality education.”

The Governor-elect, Yusuf promised to prioritize free maternal and child healthcare programs and upgrade local health facilities in Kano State’s 44 LGAs.

He also intends to resurrect the Kwankwasiyya scholarship program for tertiary education and terminal degrees in fields such as medicine, science, and engineering in foreign countries.

“We will complete abandoned projects and continue with Kwankwassiyya administrations’ laudable populist policies, such as youth empowerment and enabling environments for MSMEs and entrepreneurship to thrive,” Dawakin-Tofa added.

Kano State residents are excited and hopeful about Abba Kabir Yusuf’s pledge to revive the Kwankwasiyya free education and healthcare schemes, and they look forward to the positive changes his administration will bring.