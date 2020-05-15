Kano COVID-19 Fund Committee Receives ₦20 million From BoI

Donations in cash and kind to the Kano Fund Raising Committee on COVID-19 has continued to pour in to assist and mitigate the effects of the noxious Corona Virus ravaging the international community.

The latest donation to the Kano COVID-19 fund is a sum of twenty million naira ₦20, 000, 000) given by the Bank of Industry (BOI).

Giving updates on the activities of the committee in a statement, the commissioner for Information and member of the committee, Malam Muhammad Garba indicated that another donation of one million naira (₦1,000, 000) was received from Dambatta Fund Raising Committee by the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Dambatta and another five hundred thousand (₦500, 000) was received from the family of Alhaji Mukhtar Adnan, Sarkin Bai.

Other donors, he said, include sums of five hundred thousand naira each from Tsanyawa Local Government Fund Raising Committee and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kano state chapter.

Futma Universal Concept Limited gave one hundred and sixty-two thousand naira (₦162,000) while Alhaji Hamisu Dankaka donated a hundred thousand naira (N100, 000).

The commissioner also announced a donation of the sum of ₦1, 515, 000.00 by the Dawaki community in Dawakin Kudu local government area.

The breakdown of the fund is as follows:

“Hon Mustapha Bala Dawaki ₦500, 000.00;

Azman Group ₦500, 000.00;

Alhaji Danlami Baba Tamburawa and Alhaji Babangano Nagwaggo Gano ₦100, 000.00 each;

Alhaji Shu’aibu Yankatsari, Alhaji Abba Aliyu Yankatsari, Ibrahim Umar Dawakiji, Samari Travelling Agency N50, 000.0 each.

AVM Abdurrahman Ishaq N40, 000.00; Barr. Amina ‘Yargaya and Alhaji Babangano Danlami Tsakuwa, Alhaji Umar Lawan ₦20, 000.00 each;

Faruku Yakubu Dawaki ₦15, 000.00.”

The statement also gave a breakdown of donations of items by individuals and corporate organisations as follows:

1. Rechaiit Benckisser Limited 125 cartons of Dettol Soap and 90 cartons of antiseptic

2. Nigeria Police Force 85 packets of face mask, 100 cartons of small size sanitizer, 99 cartons of medium size sanitizer, 199 cartons of hand gloves, one carton of disposable gown and 96 pieces of covered face mask

3. China Zhangao Limited 2, 000 cartons of Sona water and 1 000 sets of testing kits

4. Procter and Gamble Nigeria Limited 10, 000 safeguard soap

5. UAC 4750 packs of Groundnut and Coconuts chips

6. Unilever 567 Lux (soap) of 65g, 95 Closeup 140g (toothpaste) Cool breeze, 417 of 110g Lifebuoy (soap), 4 Closeup 140g (toothpaste) Naija Herbal, 73 Pepsodent 140g Cavity fighter, 460 of 60g Lifebuoy (soap), 117 Lux (soap) of 125g, 787 Sunlight (soap) of 70g, 155 Sunlight dish wash of 400ml and two 400ml Vaseline lotion.

7. Mandate Healthcare Nigeria Limited 5 cartons x 10 boxes x 100 pieces of examination gloves.

8. Unique Pharmaceuticals Limited 1, 500 of UNISAL of 500ml

9. Peugeot Automobile 100 bags of beans.

10. Jifatu Stores 200 cartons of noodles, 50 bags of maize flour and 50 bags of maize grit.

11. Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) 16 cartons of sanitizers, four cartons of face masks and a big carton of hand gloves.

12. Ugo Lab Limited Hand sanitizers, Chloroquine and Paracetamol syrup worth ₦3, 000, 000.00.

The commissioner urged organizations and well-to-do individuals within and outside the state to donate generously towards the committee set up to seek and collect donations in cash or kind and distribute same to those in need so as to cushion the harsh effect of the measures being taken by the government against the spread of COVID-19 in Kano.

Source: Channels TV