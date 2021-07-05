fbpx
Kano Assembly Suspends Head Of Anti-Corruption Agency

July 5, 2021062
The Kano State House of Assembly has suspended the Chairman, Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado.

The suspension of Rimingado was after a letter of complaint was sent to the house by the Accountant General of the state, who accused the anti-corruption boss of insubordination.

It was gathered that Rimingado had been suspended for a period of one month pending the completion of an investigation into the case.

The House appointed the House Committee Chairman on Public Complaint, Hon Umar Musa Gama, to head the investigation, and submit a report within two weeks.

The Members of the Committee are Chairman House Committee on Judiciary, Hon Lawan Shehu; Chairman House Committee on Public Account, Hon Salisu Ibrahim Doguwa; House Committee Chairman on Finance, Hon Magaji Dahiru Zarewa; and Chairman House Committee’s on Hajj, Hon Sale Ahmad Marke.

READ ALSO: ANALYSIS: Debt Servicing Gulps 80% Of Nigeria’s Revenue In 17 Months

The Committee has Deputy Director Legal as Secretary and Secretary Public Account Committee as Co-secretary.

Last week, the suspended anti-graft boss had said the office of the Accountant-General lacked the legal power to appoint an accountant for the commission.

Kano Assembly Suspends Head Of Anti-Corruption Agency
