Kaduna Taskforce Intercepts Truck Smuggling over 100 People Despite Border Closure

Kaduna State has temporarily closed its borders with Kano and Katsina states as part of measures to contain the interstate transmission of COVID-19.

The closure which begins with immediate effect only allowed goods, medical equipment, and in some cases people deemed to be necessary to the efforts to manage the coronavirus spread.

The COVID-19 Security Taskforce also intercepted over 100 people hidden inside a truck coming from Kano, and several others smuggled from Lagos by a trailer conveying goods to Kano.

Speaking to journalists, the Commissioner for Internal security, Samuel Aruwan, who led teams of security operatives including soldiers, Police, and DSS operatives, said that the closure of the borders will remain in place till further notice.

He revealed that many motorists have devised new ways of outsmarting security operatives who are manning the entry points since the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed by the state government.

According to him, some trucks disguising to carry food items hid passengers at Sabon Gida village, a border town between Kaduna and Kano states.

Both the driver and the passengers were later turned back to Kano.

