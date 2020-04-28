Kaduna State Government to Increase Payment to Health Workers

Kaduna State Government is to pay an additional premium to increase the sum assured for the life and disability components of the insurance policy for health workers.

This was made known at the end of the daily meeting of the State Standing Committee on Covid-19, headed by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe.

The Standing Committee also directed that the enhanced pay for frontline health workers be made effective from April 2020, including the Occupational Safety Incentive.

This was contained in a statement signed by Muyiwa Adekeye, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication in Kaduna

Muyiwa said the Committee on Covid-19 also expresses its gratitude to Leadway Assurance for offering an insurance package for frontline health workers.

Curfew relaxation

The Committee has also reviewed the conditions attached to the quarantine extension earlier announced and has restored a two-day weekly window for movement.

It stated that the Government will allow residents to restock on food and essentials on Wednesdays and Saturdays, the two days on which it would relax the restriction of movement every week.

“This week Wednesday, residents wearing facemasks can go to shops and markets selling foods and medicines to restock. The traders, who must also wear facemasks, and their customers are expected to observe social distancing”.

However, all markets will be closed after Wednesday to be replaced by temporary neighbourhood markets which commence operations this Saturday.

Muyiwa further disclosed that sellers of food and medicines will be allocated spaces in public schools and other public facilities so that they can serve specific neighbourhoods.

“Every effort will be made to site these temporary markets within walking distance so that people can pick their groceries and other essentials right in their local areas. The temporary neighbourhood markets will operate from 10am to 4pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays”.

The Committee also disclosed that the new Covid-19 cases in the State, all of whom are almajiris recently repatriated from Kano. This underlines the continuing threat the Kaduna State faces from the increasing Covid-19 cases amongst its neighbours.

The Government has to note these dangers and act to contain the possibility of widespread community transmission.

The revised Quarantine Orders will also detail the categories of persons, professions and businesses that are exempted from quarantine conditions.

Source: VON