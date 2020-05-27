Kaduna State Government Extends COVID-19 Lockdown for Another 2 Weeks

The Kaduna State Government has extended the lockdown imposed on the state to contain the spread of the coronavirus for another two weeks, starting from June 1, 2020.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, made the announcement in a broadcast to residents on Tuesday.

Balarabe also noted that the two-day lockdown relaxation window remains Wednesdays and Thursdays but from June 1, the relaxation window will be extended to three days, including Tuesdays.

The government had imposed its quarantine orders on the state for one month starting from March 26 and at the expiration on April 26, it was extended to May 26.

The Deputy Governor who is also the Chairperson of the COVID-19 Task Force in the state noted that the state will continue to monitor and ensure residents’ compliance with the safety guideline such as wearing of face masks, washing of hands, and avoiding large gatherings.

She said a violation of these guidelines will now force the government to impose stricter measures.

