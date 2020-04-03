Kaduna Markets Record Influx of Shoppers Due to Curfew Relaxation

The three major markets in Kaduna State metropolis experienced the influx of people as a result of the curfew relaxation announced by the State government.

Our Correspondent reports that, during a visit to Checheniya, Abubakar Gumi and Veterinary markets which are all within the same area, people were seen buying all kinds of commodities, particularly foodstuff and medicine.

As a result of the influx, high traffic was experienced and many motorists had to pack their vehicles far away from the markets to trek to their market of choice.

According to a resident, Isa Mohammed, the essence of the lockdown which was to stop the spread of the pandemic might be defeated as social distancing was not practiced due to the influx.

“The reason for the influx is because people were not given enough notice to stock their homes before the lockdown and government relaxed it just yesterday to midnight of today, hence the rush to buy items for the home.

“When the government announced the curfew, a lot of people had no money to stock while others who were able to stock now have the opportunity to restock,” he stated.

Some of the traders interviewed said, they sell perishables and is necessary that they sell all the items if not, some of their items will get rotten due to the lockdown.

Another resident, Daniel Zamani disclosed that he suffers from diabetes and usually buys his routine drugs weekly but because of the curfew, his drugs finished and he got stranded and sick.

He said: “Myself and many others who take routine drugs are here to buy our drugs because we can’t predict this situation anymore especially as the index cases get higher every day”.

Some poultry farmers disclosed that they were also at the market to buy feed, vaccines, and drugs for their birds.

“We suffered the most during the lockdown. Some farmers recorded mortality while other birds got infected with diseases as we had no access to drugs. We are not taking any chances now that is why we are stocking feed and drugs”.

Other shop owners who sold other commodities aside from drugs and food also defied government rules. Virtually all shops were opened in the market.

An Igbo trader, Chidi Godswill said they had made transactions before the curfew which they need to deliver to their respective customers.

Security agencies were stationed in different parts of the city to control traffic.

Source: VON