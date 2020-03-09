Kaduna Govt. Issues 3 Days Quit Notice to Traders

Tension has gripped traders at the Kasuwar Barchi Market of Kaduna yesterday, as Kaduna State Government issued a notice to some of them in the market to vacate their shops in three days.

Kasuwar Barchi is a famous market in Northern Nigeria, which gained popularity due to its large concentration of foreign used textile materials.

The market according to its union leaders has over 15,000 traders, including those who own shops and others who do business within the market premises.

The three-day notice signed by the Director-General of the Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA), Mr. Ismail Umar-Dikko was posted on the shops’ doors Saturday morning.

The reason for the quit notice as stated by the state government is to allow for the upgrade of the market.

The notice read that: “In view of the Urban Renewal Projects by the Kaduna State Government (Upgrading of Kusuwar Barci market) you are hereby given three days from the date of receipt of this notice to remove all your valuables and vacate the site.

“Failure to comply with the above directive will leave the authority with no option than to demolish/remove your stall at your expense in accordance with Section 60 of the Kaduna State Urban and Regional Planning Law of 2018.” It read.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the National People’s Unity in Kaduna, Alhaji Adamu Aliyu, has appealed to the state government to consider the hardship experienced by the occupants.

He said “I was passing by and I saw people packing out of Kasuwa Barchi and I asked what happened, they told me they were given the notice to vacate.

“But with the current hard situation we are now, even if it is birds they want to evict within three days, that will be difficult, talk less of human beings.

“Most of the traders only survive on their trade and proceeds from this market. People come from the Niger Republic and other countries to buy goods in this market.

“My call on government is to abide by the law and order. The case regarding demolition of this market is in court, and therefore, the government should wait for the outcome of the case in court before taking any action.” he appealed.

