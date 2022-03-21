fbpx

Kaduna Govt Imposes Curfew Over Insecurity

March 21, 2022050
The Kaduna State government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Kaura and Jema’a Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state due to insecurity.

The state government issued the curfew hours after bandits attacked Kagoro Chiefdom in Kaura LGA, killing at least 13 villagers while several properties were destroyed.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan made this in a statement on Monday.

“Following advice from security agencies, the Kaduna State government has declared a 24-hour curfew in Jema’a and Kaura local government areas with immediate effect,” he said.

“This is to assist the security agencies to stabilise the situation in the areas, save lives and property, and enable the restoration of law and order.”

The commissioner condemned the violence and all acts of lawlessness that have occurred in the area, saying the government has given the security agencies full authorisation to enforce the curfew.

He called on residents in the affected local government areas to cooperate with the security agencies in a bid to restore peace and uphold law and order in the areas.

Aruwan also assured them that the government was monitoring the situation closely, stressing the need to avoid actions that could lead to a breakdown of law and order.

