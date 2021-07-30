fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LEGALNEWS

Kaduna Govt Files New Charges Against El-Zakzaky

July 30, 2021094
Kaduna Govt Files New Charges Against El-Zakzaky

The Kaduna State government has filed new charges against Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Justice Gideon Kurada had on Wednesday discharged and acquitted Elzakzaky and his wife Zeenat, from the eight charges pressed against them by the state government for lack of merit.

Fresh Charges

Despite the court’s ruling, the state government on Thursday filed at the Federal High Court a fresh; 7 charges against El-Zakzaky.

READ ALSO: We Still Sell Forex, BDCs Assure Nigerians

Daris Bayero, the state Director of Public Prosecution said that the charges bother on terrorism and treasonable felony against the state and federal government.

Bayero further explained that some of the actions of the IMN leader upon which he is being charged with fresh allegations dated back before 2015.

Arrest

He added that with the fresh charges, the court will consequently issue an order for the arrest of Elzakzaky for him to answer the charges.

About Author

Kaduna Govt Files New Charges Against El-Zakzaky
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

September 25, 20140124

PAAR: Importers, Freight Forwarders Warned Against False Declaration

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Importers and  freight forwarders have been advised to  abide by the rules and regulations guiding importation as it is the only way they could enjoy the Pr
Read More
[ MAIN ]NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 13, 20130157

I’ll Be Back Soon- Suntai

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Taraba State Governor, Mr. Danbaba Danfulani Suntai, who is currently undergoing treatment in Germany after surviving a plane crash in Yola, the Adamawa Sta
Read More
January 24, 20140172

LASU Shut Down Indefinitely Over Students’ Protest

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Yesterday, the Lagos State University (LASU) authority postponed the rain semester 2012/2013 examination and shut down the institution indefinitely, over pr
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.