Kaduna Govt Files New Charges Against El-Zakzaky

The Kaduna State government has filed new charges against Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Justice Gideon Kurada had on Wednesday discharged and acquitted Elzakzaky and his wife Zeenat, from the eight charges pressed against them by the state government for lack of merit.

Fresh Charges

Despite the court’s ruling, the state government on Thursday filed at the Federal High Court a fresh; 7 charges against El-Zakzaky.

Daris Bayero, the state Director of Public Prosecution said that the charges bother on terrorism and treasonable felony against the state and federal government.

Bayero further explained that some of the actions of the IMN leader upon which he is being charged with fresh allegations dated back before 2015.

Arrest

He added that with the fresh charges, the court will consequently issue an order for the arrest of Elzakzaky for him to answer the charges.