Kaduna Govt. Discloses Number Of Abducted Residents, Says 937 Killed In 2020

The Kaduna State Government disclosed that 937 people lost their lives to banditry, while 1,972 people were abducted in the state in 2020.

These figures were shared by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, Wednesday.

He said, in a report on the state’s Annual Security Report to the state Governor Nasir El-Rufai, “Victims of criminal acts like banditry and kidnapping are to be found across ethnic, religious or political leanings and persuasions.”

“Of this number of deaths, Igabi LGA has the highest figure of 152 followed by Kajuru with 144. Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Giwa and Chikun LGAs in Kaduna Central Senatorial District accounted for 468 out of 937 people that died in 2020. This represented over 50 percent of the fatalities recorded in the state.

“The Southern Senatorial District accounted for 286 deaths, which is about one-third of the total due in large part to sporadic clashes, alongside banditry which triggered attacks and counter-attacks, especially between June and November 2020.

“Out of 1,972 people kidnapped in the period under review, Kaduna Central Senatorial District accounted for 1,561. In Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Giwa and Chikun 1,461 were abducted during the period.”

Kaduna State saw a slew of attacks at the hands of bandits in 2020, prompting the state government to install CCTV cameras in parts of the state to ensure that the situation of insecurity was contained.