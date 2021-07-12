Kaduna Govt. Declares July 12 Public Holiday To Honour Bala Bantex

July 12, 2021 117

The Kaduna State Government declared Monday, July 12, as a work-free day to honour of Barnabas Yusuf Bala (Bantex), the late former Deputy Governor of the state.

Muyiwa Adekeye, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media & Communication announced this via a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, Architect Barnabas Bala, who served as Deputy Governor of Kaduna State from May 2015 to May 2019, died on Sunday in Abuja.

Governor El-Rufai acknowledged the deceased commitment to the progress of Kaduna State and prayed God to grant him peaceful repose and to comfort his family.